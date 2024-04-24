24/04/2024 - 20:00

24 April 2024

Prodways Group announces that the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) approved its 2023 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report on April 23, 2024.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded at www.prodways-group.com, under the Financial information section. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports;

the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments;

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the Declaration of extra-financial performance;

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program; and

the draft resolutions presented at the Shareholders' meeting on June 18, 2024 as well as the Board of Directors' report on those resolutions.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 – PWG), the Group reported in 2023 revenue of €75 million.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Contacts

INVESTORS CONCTACT

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tél : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72/ apetureaux@actus.fr

MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet

Financial medias relations

Tél : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr