12/07/2023 - 17:45

Prodways Group announces that it has secured two new printer orders from iconic industrial customers. The first, a leading global player in the optics industry, is acquiring a new MovingLight® printer to continue joint R&D work with Prodways for a potential mass production application. The second, a world leader in the tire industry, acquires a P1000X printer based on laser powder sintering (SLS) technology for its manufacturing laboratory. These two sales illustrate the adoption of 3D technologies by demanding industrial sectors that are producing large volumes of parts.

The potential for deploying 3D printing with this type of client comforts Prodways Group's ambition to support customers in all sectors in mass production, and to provide them with large-scale industrial competitiveness.

With the same goal, Prodways Group launched a new generation of small 3D printers dedicated to the jewelry industry at the end of the 1st half of the year. The new Muse printer uses Drop on Demand technology and the high-end 3D printable wax developed by Prodways. Combined, they enable reliable precision of 25 µm and meet the needs of the luxury industry, a sector that requires customized parts for every client. The commercialization of this new printer, at a price of $15,000 per unit (excluding materials and maintenance), began at the end June, with a potential output of several hundred units a year as soon as 2024.

Lost-wax 3D printing technology enables jewelers to print an extremely precise wax model from a 3D digital file, with no constraints on shape, and then cast the final jewel in the chosen metal (gold, platinum, etc.).

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 – PWG), the Group reported in 2022 revenue of €81 million.

For further information : https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news of Prodways group on Twitter and LinkedIn !

@Prodways

Prodways Group

INVESTORS CONTACT

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholders contact

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetrureaux@actus.fr

MEDIA RELATIONS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr