Prodways joins the Loctite 3D Printing ecosystem

Düsseldorf, Germany and Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France – Today, Henkel is announcing a collaboration with a new ecosystem partner, Prodways. Based in France, Prodways is a manufacturer of DLP 3D printing technologies, known for their patented DLP MOVINGLight® (MovingLight) technology. With this new collaboration, users can access Loctite's high-performance 3D printing resins on the Prodways' industrial platform to further enable the production of ultra-precise parts.

The Prodways ProMaker LD machines, supported by MovingLight technology, offer large production platforms (300x445mm) for high throughput with very high resolution, as fine as 40 microns per pixel everywhere on the platform. By adding Loctite high-performance resins to the ProMaker LD 3D Printers, industrial applications can be achieved with exceptional accuracy and productivity.

“I am very proud of this new collaboration that reinforces Prodways offers and help fast forward the innovations of our customers in the industrial manufacturing, automotive or consumer goods industries.” explains Alban D'Halluin, CEO at Prodways Printers.

“This partnership offers a real opportunity for our customers to move beyond prototyping to volume production in additive manufacturing. The build size and precision of the Prodways machines along with Loctite industrial resins enables the production of truly functional parts for a much wider range of applications” adds Sam Bail, Director of Partnership for 3D Printing at Henkel.

You can find solutions from both companies on display at FormNext 2022, from November 15th to 18th in Frankfurt, Germany. Prodways will be exhibiting the ProMaker LD20 3D Printer and printed parts in their booth, 12.1-G61. Henkel LOCTITE 3D Printing will also be showcasing their industrial materials solutions at FormNext in booth 11.1-E26.

To learn more about Henkel's innovation in 3D printing, visit LoctiteAM.com. To see how your organization can collaborate with Henkel, email Loctite3DP@henkel.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros. The company employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.





About Prodways

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). www.prodways.com

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 – PWG), the Group reported in 2021 revenue of €71 million.







