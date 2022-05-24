24/05/2022 - 18:00



Prodways Group announces the acceleration of a major industrial project won at the end of 2021 from a global leader in the distribution of medical and dental products. The customer is continuing its development with an order for six additional 3D printers and a major orders for associated materials.



At the end of 2021, Prodways Group won a major commercial success with a world leader in the distribution of medical and dental products based in the United States. After several months of evaluation and comparison with competing solutions, the customer had chosen MovingLight® technology for the mass production of clear aligners using 3D printing.

This project had already generated an order for 8 machines in 2021, which have been delivered to the different production sites and are giving full satisfaction to the client. Today, Prodways Group is announcing an additional order for 6 MovingLight® LD20 printers for this project. With the delivery of these machines, scheduled for June and July 2022, the installed base of this global dental company will reach 14 3D printers, making this customer one of the most important producers of clear aligners, with a capacity of more than 1.5 million parts per year at full capacity.

This additional order of printers is accompanied by large orders of PLASTCure Absolute Aligner liquid resin, a very high performance 3D material developed by Prodways teams. 8 tons have been delivered since the beginning of the year to this client, who has already ordered an additional 10 tons for the rest of 2022. With the 14 machines ordered at this stage, this customer alone could consume nearly 20 tons of 3D resin per year in production rate. The continuation of this project, which has been in constant development for two years, could lead to an installed base of 20 machines in total by 2023, which would consume up to 30 tons of material per year

The successful execution and reinforcement of this partnership demonstrates Prodways' strengths in this application of 3D printing to the dental sector: a differentiating and reliable technology designed for the mass production of precision parts, combined with expertise in 3D materials certified for medical use.

The production of dental models is today the largest application of 3D printing in the world, and still has strong growth potential: the various leaders in the clear aligners market anticipate an average growth of around 20% per year by 2028, with several hundred million potential patients worldwide.

Thanks to the strategy deployed by the group over the past several years, aiming at both growth and profitability, Prodways Group is today one of the few profitable 3D printing companies. This financial discipline is a major asset in a context of pressure on US technology stocks and concerns about the ability of some of Prodways' competitors to continue to finance their significant operating losses. Financial strength is an important competitive advantage, enabling clients in the industry to enter into long-term strategic partnerships with Prodways Group.

Prodways Group is today a reference player in the dental sector, with a global customer base made up of major international players and national leaders. The group is able to accompany its clients over the long term, to generate a sustainable growth and to carry its ambition of becoming one of the major leaders in 3D printing for medical use.





