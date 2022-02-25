25/02/2022 - 07:00



Michaël Ohana joins Prodways Group as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Raphaël Gorgé who has held the position since the departure of the previous CEO. He will bring to Prodways Group his 28 years of experience in digital transformation and the deployment of innovative technologies, particularly in the dental sector.



Michaël Ohana, 52, began his career at SCHLUMBERGER where he spent 14 years in various management positions both internationally and in France. He then joined IBM, first as Director of the Energy Division and then as a Member of the IBM France Management Committee. Passionate about digital transformation, he then joined the ENGIE group as Deputy CEO of INEO Digital, a pioneer in the implementation of technological solutions for cities and industries. Since 2015, Michaël has been Managing Director of LYRA ETK, which he has transformed, in six years, into a major player in the digital transformation of dental practices and prosthesis laboratories in Europe, notably through the deployment of innovative technologies (intraoral scanners, digital implantology chains, CAD/CAM software and 3D printing solutions).



Michaël Ohana will join Prodways Group on March 1, 2022. He will bring to the company his valuable experience in digital transformation, both within diversified industrial activities and also in the dental field, the most important application sector for 3D printing today and one of Prodways Group's growth drivers. His contribution will enable the group to continue its development as a key player in French industrial innovation.





Michaël Ohana is a graduate engineer from ISAE-Supmeca Paris (Inter groupe Centrale Paris) and holds various master's degrees, including the Specialized Master in Strategic Management of Information and Technology from Mines Paris Tech and HEC Paris.



