Paris, 1st December 2021

Prodways Group announces a major commercial success with several orders for 3D printers and associated materials from a global leader in the distribution of medical and dental products.

Prodways Group, a specialist in 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, has won a major order for machines and materials that will be used to produce close to a million orthodontic aligners per year. The customer, an international group based in the United States, is one of the world leaders in the distribution of medical and dental products, with several billion dollar revenues in this field.

This industrial project includes different production sites which generated an order intake of 8 machines this year. 4 of them will have been delivered by December 31, 2021, while the next four will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 . The printers involved are MovingLight® LD20s, the most productive model in the Prodways range. Suitable for the mass production of transparent orthodontic aligners, it can produce about 50 dental models per hour.

These printers will use PLASTCure Absolute Aligner liquid resin, a new high-performance material developed by Prodways teams in 2021 and dedicated to this application. The 8 machines ordered at this stage could consume up to 12 tons of resin per year in production rate, making this new customer one of the most important material consumers.

Overall, this industrial project represents several million dollars in foreseeable revenues over the next few years thanks to the strong recurrence of material sales associated with printer sales. This major success reinforces Prodways Group's position as a leading player in 3D printing for orthodontics. This application digitizes traditional tooth realignment treatments while opening up new mass markets for smile aesthetics. Thanks to its distinctive MovingLight® technology and its expertise in the certification of medical materials, Prodways Group's market share in this segment is growing strongly. More broadly, the group can draw on its strengths to benefit from the fundamental trend towards digitalization of medical activities, which is set to accelerate in the coming years.This major commercial success includes further development phases that could lead to a total installed base of 20 machines within 18 months, making this the largest project ever won by Prodways. Once in operation, these machines would consume up to 30 tons of resin per year.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 – PWG), the Group reported in 2020 revenue of €57 million.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

