Prodways Group, a specialist in 3D Printing and digital manufacturing solutions, has unveiled an innovative new material for its ProMaker MovingLight® 3D printers.

PLASTCure Absolute Aligner resin has been specially developed by the Prodways Materials team to optimize the 3D printing of models for dental aligners. This resin combines remarkable precision and quality to achieve i/ an unmatched ultra-smooth surface finish for the aesthetics of the aligners, ii/ the best precision on the market for the quality of the orthodontic treatment and iii/ top productivity for the economic equation of the production.

This new material allows Prodways to meet the essential considerations of customers for the industrial production of clear aligners. Used with the Prodways centrifugal cleaning station, Absolute Aligner was developed to integrate into the mass production flow and achieve optimal transparency. Its formulation and color have been specifically developed to facilitate 3D scanning, simplify quality control protocols and optimize marking and camera reading to locate parts on a production line.

With this new innovation, Prodways reinforces its position as a key player in 3D printing for orthodontics. This application digitizes traditional tooth realignment treatments while opening up new mass markets for smile aesthetics. It is experiencing very strong growth and brings together the largest consumers of Prodways Group materials: in 2020 around 1 million aligners were manufactured with 3D printing materials by the 20 or so customers equipped with Prodways machine, compared to 100,000 in 2017, representing a x10 growth in 3 years. Thanks to its distinctive MovingLight® technology and its expertise in certifying medical materials, Prodways' market share in the segment is growing strongly.

This innovation also demonstrates the relevance of the group's strategy, based on its expertise of machines, materials, software and manufacturing, combined with the excellence of its technologies. This positioning enables to capture the growth of the 3D Printing sector by exploiting the industrial production potential of certain custom applications in series, such as orthodontics. Prodways intends to pursue this model with other applications whose potential has yet to be tapped, such as jewellery, precision casting and optics.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 – PWG), the Group reported in 2020 revenue of €57 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

