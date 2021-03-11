11/03/2021 - 10:00



Prodways Group will release its 2020 annual results on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 (after market).

On Wednesday, March 17, 2020, Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman & CEO, Olivier Strebelle, CEO and Laurent Cardin, CFO, will provide the financial community with their comments on Prodways Group annual results and respond to questions from analysts during a conference call in English starting at 8:30 a.m. CET.



To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:



• France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

• United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759

• Germany: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29



Access code: 12014036#



The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.prodways-group.com. A replay will be available as soon as possible on the Prodways Group's investor site, under "Financial information".



