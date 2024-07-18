 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL company press release from 18/07/2024 - Forecast agenda 2024/2025 for financial press release

  18/07/2024 - 10:00

Forecast agenda 2024/2025 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: 30th June 2024 23rd July 2024*
   
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2024 27th September 2024
   
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2024 7th November 2024*
   
6 months results: 30th September 2024 11th December 2024*
Video conference Thursday 12th December 2024  
   
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2024 23rd January 2025*
   
4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 25 12th May 2025*
   
Annual results: 31st March 2025 23rd June 2025*
Video conference Tuesday 24th June 2025  

*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts :

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch – Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél : 04 72 18 04 97 – glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 – mctriquet@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWtyaZSYZG+WnXFvZslmb2qWmm9nl2WZmGmZmmmZl5ibm2lllm1qmsaVZnFnnW5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (143 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL