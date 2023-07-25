 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL company press release from 25/07/2023

  25/07/2023 - 18:05

Forecast agenda 2023/2024 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: 30th June 2023 25th July 2023*
   
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2023 29th September 2023
   
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2023 7th November 2023*
   
6 months results: 30th September 2023 11th December 2023*
Conference call Tuesday 12th December 2023  
   
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2023 23rd January 2024*
   
4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 24 7th May 2024*
   
Annual results: 31st March 2024 24th June 2024*
Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday 25th June 2024  

*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch – Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél : 04 72 18 04 97 – glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 – mctriquet@actus.fr

