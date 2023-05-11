11/05/2023 - 18:00

Activity remained stable in Q4 2022-2023

2022-2023 annual revenue up 17% at €57.3 million,

driven by Hardware activity sales

Significant points:

Total sales for the printing activity up 7%, principally due to a price effect and the evolution of the product mix

Strong growth in Hardware activity (+42% for the period) thanks to commercial successes concerning the LED range in France and abroad

Order backlog on March 31, 2023 stands at €11.9 million

Annual consolidated sales figures (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023)

April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023 Q4 : Jan 1, 2023 – March 31, 2023 Non audited 12 Months 12 Months 3 Months 3 Months In €M 2022-2023 2021-2022 Var. % Q4 22-23 Q4 21-22 Var. % Printing 37.32 34.84 +7.1% 8.87 8.94 -0.8% Hardware 20.00 14.08 +42.0% 4.86 4.80 +1.4% Total Sales 57.31 48.92 +17.2% 13.73 13.74 -0.1% Total constant currencies 56.91 48.92 +16.3% 13.32 13.74 -3.1%

The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations in the CAD and USD

In Q4 2022-2023, Prismaflex International recorded total sales of €13.7 million, as in 2021-2022 for the same period, taking annual sales to €57.3 million, a growth of +17.2% (+16.3% at constant currencies). The Group hereby confirms its sales momentum despite a wait-and-see attitude among order placers felt during the second six-month period.

Printing activity for the year stands at €37.3 million, up 7.1% on the same period 2021-2022. This growth comes from the communication activity (+17% at €32.9 million), which is boosted by a moderate volume effect and a significant price effect linked to increased sale prices following the inflationary cost increases and the evolution of the activity mix. This performance makes up for the downturn in Home Decor activity (-36% at €4.4 million) which was penalised during the period by a fall in demand from a key commercial client.

Hardware activity reported annual total sales at €20.0 million, up 42.0%, thanks to innovation and major commercial successes in France and abroad. The growth is particularly high for LED displays that represent €13.1 million, +94% for the year. The Group delivered a number of major international orders to Africa (Benin and Morocco), Europe (Germany, Belgium), and South America (Brazil, Chili). LED activity in France also maintains its good momentum on the municipalities, media and retail sectors. Analog product sales are down slightly (-6%) to stand at €6.9 million due to fewer trivision display sales and despite substantial orders for backlit lightboxes and street furniture (non-digital display columns).

The difficult inflationary and low growth context however continued to impact margins in S2. As announced in January, the effect of the adaptive measures taken by Prismaflex International on operating profitability will be felt in the coming year. Annual current operating profit will therefore be negative while EBITDA should stand at around the €2.0 million mark.

Outlook 2023-2024

Prismaflex International begins the 2023-2024 year with a strong order backlog on March 31, 2023, at €11.9 million, up €0.3 million on December 31, 2022, confirming the Group's capacity to maintain a good order intake. However, this is significantly down on the March 31, 2022 figure of €17 million which included large LED orders for Germany.

Order backlog for the Hardware division stands at €6.2 million and includes notably an order for LED screens worth over €1.0 million for Clear Channel Italy. Business with the American media group continues to develop with several other projects in the pipeline. At the same time, Prismaflex International continues to work on projects in Africa, and also different market sectors in France. Germany's contribution will be lower in the coming year while orders are expected during the second six-month period.

Order backlog for Printing activity is at €5.7 million and on a par with previous quarters. The Group continues to focus on the most profitable high-demand communication activities. The basis of comparison for the Home décor activity will become progressively less demanding over the coming quarters.

Prismaflex International aims to strengthen its market share gains and close in on the €60 million mark in total sales for 2023-2024. The priority being to restore margins to improve EBITDA and return to positive current operating profitability in the coming financial year.



Forthcoming dates :

2022-2023 annual sales figures, June 19, 2023 after closure.

