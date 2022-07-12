Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL company press release from 12/07/2022

  12/07/2022 - 18:00

Forecast agenda 2022/2023 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: 30th June 2022 26th July 2022*
   
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2022 30th September 2022
   
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2022 27th October 2022*
   
6 months results: 30th September 2022 12th December 2022*
Conference call Tuesday 13th December 2022  
   
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2022 24th January 2023*
   
4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 23 11th May 2023*
   
Annual results: 31st March 2023 19th June 2023*
Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday 20th June 2023  

*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – [email protected]

Guillaume Le Floch – Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél : 04 72 18 04 97 – [email protected]

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 – [email protected]

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWibk5ScYW/Jlm9yZ8iamJNkl5eVlJXFbJWdxJJtlpiYap5olm6Sa8ebZnBmmW5t
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (136 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL