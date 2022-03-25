25/03/2022 - 14:30

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:

A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.

Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING

ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI.FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com

Contacts :

Florence Thérond – CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – [email protected]

Guillaume Le Floch – Analysts/investors/press contacts - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - [email protected]

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 – [email protected]