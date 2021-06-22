Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  22/06/2021 - 18:45

Forecast agenda 2021/2022 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: 30th June 2021 22nd July 2021*
   
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2021 30th September 2021
   
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2021 28th October 2021*
   
6 months results: 30th September 2021 13th December 2021*
Conference call Tuesday 14th December 2021  
   
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2021 20th January 2022*
   
4th quarter and annual sales: 31st March 2022 10th May 2022*
   
Annual results: 31st March 2022 20th June 2022*
Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday June 21st 2022  
   
*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure  

 

 

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com
 

 

 

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – [email protected]

Guillaume Le Floch – Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél : 04 72 18 04 97 – [email protected]

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 – [email protected]

