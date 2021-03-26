Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL company press release from 26/03/2021

  26/03/2021 - 16:45

Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME for 2021/2022

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:

  • A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.
  • Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI.FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com
 

Contacts:

Florence Therond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – [email protected]

Guillaume Le Floch – Contact analysts /investors - Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 – [email protected]

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 – [email protected]

