Valuation of MammoRisk® software

Villejuif, France (April 25, 2024) – PREDILIFE (Euronext Growth: ALPRE FR0010169920), a specialist in artificial intelligence methods for predicting the risk of pathologies for personalized medicine, announces the value of its MammoRisk® software following an analysis by SORGEM Evaluation.

PREDILIFE wanted to value the MammoRisk® software to examine the possibility of licensing it to industrial partners and mandated SORGEM Evaluation to this end.

The mission was carried out by Ms. Blanche Feauveaux, an expert in valuation (including intangible assets) at the Orléans Court of Appeal and the Paris and Versailles Administrative Courts of Appeal.

MammoRisk® is the first solution developed by PREDILIFE and focuses on the stratified screening of breast cancer. It is based on a scoring tool developed on the basis of discriminating criteria and a genetic test.

MammoRisk® is used in the MyPeBS clinical study, funded by the European Union, which is looking at the benefits of stratified screening compared to standard screening. It is involving 53,000 European women between the ages of 40 and 70 who will be followed for four years. The results expected in early 2028 could lead to new official recommendations for breast cancer screening.

The MyPeBS study represents PREDILIFE's main competitive advantage as it legitimates the MammoRisk® solution as the benchmark solution for stratified screening ("Winner Takes It All" configuration in Europe).

As a predictive medicine device, the MammoRisk® software is intended for all women aged 40 and over. The target market is therefore much larger than the market for curative solutions, which only targets sick people.

In addition, breast cancer is present in all countries of the world and is the most common cancer in women according to the WHO1, which estimates the number of new cases at 2.0 million per year. The expected sales growth is without comparison with the current development of the solution, which is not being carried out on a government scale.

The valuation of the MammoRisk® software was carried out based on discount rates and royalty rates estimated from comparables and market data as of the valuation date.



This analysis led to the determination of a value for the MammoRisk® software of between €191.7 million and €223.3 million and a central value of €207.3 million.



1. World Health Organisation as at 13 March 2024: in 157 out of 185 countries, breast cancer was the leading cause of cancer in women in 2022.



About SORGEM Evaluation

The SORGEM group, founded more than 50 years ago, provides consulting services and employs over 50 people.

The group operates in litigation support and financial valuations (SORGEM Evaluation) as well as brand and positioning strategy studies (SORGEM Advance).

SORGEM Evaluation has a team of about 25 employees and regularly carries out company valuation missions in various contexts (tax, accounting, stock market, litigation). SORGEM Evaluation appears to be one of the major players in Evaluation and Litigation Support according to the latest Décideurs rankings, being ranked in eleven "essential" or "excellent" categories.

The company has four partners (Blanche FEAUVEAUX, Thomas HACHETTE, Claire KARSENTI and Maurice NUSSENBAUM). It is chaired by Maurice NUSSENBAUM, founding partner.

Its partners are all Court Experts. The company is also a member of the APEI (Association Professionnelle des Experts Indépendants) and the SFEV (Société Française des Evaluateurs).

As a reminder, APEI is a professional association recognized by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which brings together the main independent experts who issue fairness certificates. This association aims in particular to represent independent experts to the institutions responsible for organizing or operating the financial markets.



About PREDILIFE

PREDILIFE is a pioneer in the design and development of prediction tests to prevent major diseases. It uses artificial intelligence methods applied to clinical and genetic medical data in a secure legal framework. The prediction of these individual risks makes it possible to propose a personalized follow-up protocol and earlier identification of pathologies.

To learn more: https://www.predilife.com/en/

