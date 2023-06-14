14/06/2023 - 08:30

PARIS, France, June 14th, 2023, 08:30 am CET – Pharnext SA ( FR001400GUN7 - ALPHA) (the “Company”), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces that new findings from CMT&Me, a ‘real-world' digital lifestyle study in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth diseases (‘CMTs'), will be presented in two poster presentations at the upcoming Peripheral Nerve Society (‘PNS') Annual Meeting. The conference is taking place on June 17-20, 2023, at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

CMT&Me is a real-world digital lifestyle study launched in October 2018 for 5 years duration, both in Europe and the US, where self-reported data from patients with CMTs are collected on a regular basis. The objective of the study is to better understand the impact of the disease on patients' daily lives and help them manage their condition and treatment, as well as raise awareness and assess the value of potential new treatments. This study is managed by the company Vitaccess in collaboration with patient advocacy groups and key opinion leaders in the field, with the support of Pharnext.

Details on poster presentations at PNS are as follows:

Title: Patient-reported symptom severity of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A: findings from a digital real-world study

Poster: P 29

Session: Monday, 19 June 2023, at 7.25 pm - 8.25 pm

Title: Patient-reported severity of lower extremity + upper limb disability in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A: findings from a digital real-world study

Poster: P 30

Session: Monday, 19 June 2023, at 7.25 pm - 8.25 pm

During the event, Pharnext's team will be available for discussions at booth 24.

More information about the event is available here: https://pnsociety.com/2023-annual-meeting/

More information about the CMT&Me study can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03782883

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases currently without satisfactory therapeutic solutions. Pharnext has a first-in-class drug candidate, PXT3003, in development for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a rare, debilitating, inherited peripheral neuropathy. PXT3003 benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. In 2018, PXT3003 completed a Phase III clinical trial, the PLEO-CMT trial, with encouraging topline results. This trial was followed by an open-label extension study, the PLEO-CMT-FU trial, with 120 patients continuing treatment with PXT3003. Long-term data suggest a sustained benefit, safety, and efficacy, after 5 years of total trial time. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing with 387 CMT1A patients enrolled. PREMIER topline results are expected in Q4 2023. PXT3003 originated from the Pleotherapy™ R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com .

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400GUN7).

