PARIS, France, June 8th, 2023, 08:30 am CET – Pharnext SA ( FR001400GUN7 - ALPHA) (the “Company”), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces its support and participation in the First European Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) Specialists Conference taking place in Paris, France, on June 9-10, 2023.

The European CMT Federation, uniting of the CMT advocacy groups across Europe, took the initiative of organizing “Together against CMT”, the First European Conference to bring together scientists, clinical researchers, and therapists specializing in CMT, as well as representatives of organizations. The goal is to gather experiences and stimulate cooperation on a European scale, to promote the development of effective treatments for this debilitating, inherited, progressive and chronic peripheral neuropathy.

The Conference geared towards patients advocacy groups and healthcare professionals involved in CMT management. Pharnext is pleased to support and participate in this meeting and strengthen its ties with patients and the medical community as its lead candidate, PXT3003, is currently in pivotal Phase III clinical development for treatment of the most common subtype 1A (CMT1A).

More information on this medical and scientific education event is available on the federation's website: https://ecmtf.org/events/.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases currently without satisfactory therapeutic solutions. Pharnext has a first-in-class drug candidate, PXT3003, in development for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a rare, debilitating, inherited peripheral neuropathy. PXT3003 benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. In 2018, PXT3003 completed a Phase III clinical trial, the PLEO-CMT trial, with encouraging topline results. This trial was followed by an open-label extension study, the PLEO-CMT-FU trial, with 120 patients continuing treatment with PXT3003. Long-term data suggest a sustained benefit, safety, and efficacy, after 5 years of total trial time. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing with 387 CMT1A patients enrolled. PREMIER topline results are expected in Q4 2023. PXT3003 originated from the Pleotherapy™ R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com .

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400GUN7).

