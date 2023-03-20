20/03/2023 - 08:30

March 22-24: 26 th Congress of the Medical-Scientific Advisory Committee of the German Society for Myopathic Patients (DGM), followed by a patient Day on March 25 th , both held in Essen, Germany

Congress of the Medical-Scientific Advisory Committee of the German Society for Myopathic Patients (DGM), followed by a patient Day on March 25 , both held in Essen, Germany March 24th: Spring 2023 meeting of the British Peripheral Nerve Society (BPNS) in Winchester, UK

PARIS, France, March 20th, 2023, 08:30 am CET – Pharnext SCA (FR001400BV89 - ALPHA) (the “Company”), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces its support to the organization and participation in two events dedicated to neuromuscular disorders in Europe: 26th Congress of the Medical-Scientific Advisory Committee of the German Society for Myopathic Patients (DGM) on March 22-25 to be held in Essen, Germany, and the Spring 2023 meeting of the British Peripheral Nerve Society (BPNS) on March 24th in Winchester, United Kingdom.

The DGM congress aims at gathering all healthcare professionals involved in diagnosis, treatment and care of neuromuscular disorders to exchange on the newest development in this field.

This biannual meeting also holds a live patient day to offer specific support for patient advocacy groups and provide lively discussions between patients and medical specialists.

Our representative in Germany, Udo Werner, will be hosting a Pharnext booth throughout the congress.

You can access to the German-only website of the event here: www.dgm-kongress.de

The BPNS Sring meeting aims at bringing together physicians and scientists interested in peripheral nerve diseases in the UK, in order to share information and resources, to improve the management of and research into peripheral nerve diseases.

Our representative in the UK, Roger Rolph, will be hosting a Pharnext booth throughout the congress.

More information on this medical education event is available here: www.bpns.org.uk

Pharnext is pleased to support and participate in both congresses in Europe dealing with diseases of the peripheral nervous system resulting in neuromuscular disorders, as its lead candidate, PXT3003, is in pivotal Phase III clinical development.in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a debilitating, inherited progressive and chronic peripheral neuropathy. Both meetings will provide an opportunity to combine the clinical updates and latest scientific information on neuromuscular diseases.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases currently without satisfactory therapeutic solutions. Pharnext has a first-in-class drug candidate, PXT3003, in development for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a rare, debilitating, inherited peripheral neuropathy. PXT3003 benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. In 2018, PXT3003 completed a Phase III clinical trial, the PLEO-CMT trial, with encouraging topline results. This trial was followed by an open-label extension study, the PLEO-CMT-FU trial, with 120 patients continuing treatment with PXT3003. Long-term data suggest a sustained benefit, safety, and efficacy, after 5 years of total trial time. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing with 387 CMT1A patients enrolled. PREMIER topline results are expected in Q4 2023. PXT3003 originated from the Pleotherapy™ R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com .

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400BV89).

Contacts