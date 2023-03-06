06/03/2023 - 08:30

PARIS, France, March 6th, 2023, 08:30 am CET – Pharnext SCA (FR001400BV89 - ALPHA) (the “Company”), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces its support for the organization of and participation in the 27th edition of the Francophone Peripheral Nerve Society conference (SFNP) in Paris, France, on March 10-11, 2023.

This medical education meeting is intended for hospital and office neurologists who treat patients with peripheral nerve system and muscle diseases including Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a disease in which Pharnext's lead candidate, PXT3003, is in pivotal Phase III clinical development. This event will provide a transversal approach of the diseases, combining practical clinical updates with the latest scientific information on neuromuscular diseases.

In order to strengthen its ties with the medical community involved in the treatment of neuromuscular diseases such as CMT1A in France, Pharnext has decided to support and participate in the 27th SFNP Conference in Paris. Pharnext's team will be hosting a booth throughout the meeting.

The SFNP conference will be held at the Salons de l'Aveyron, 17 Rue de l'Aubrac, in Paris 12, France. More information on this medical education event is available at www.journees-sfnp.fr

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases currently without satisfactory therapeutic solutions. Pharnext has a first-in-class drug candidate, PXT3003, in development for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), a rare, debilitating, inherited peripheral neuropathy. PXT3003 benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. In 2018, PXT3003 completed a Phase III clinical trial, the PLEO-CMT trial, with encouraging topline results. This trial was followed by an open-label extension study, the PLEO-CMT-FU trial, with 120 patients continuing treatment with PXT3003. Long-term data suggest a sustained benefit, safety, and efficacy, after 5 years of total trial time. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing with 387 CMT1A patients enrolled. PREMIER topline results are expected in Q4 2023. PXT3003 originated from the Pleotherapy™ R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com .

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400BV89).

