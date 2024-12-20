PAREF company press release from 20/12/2024 - PAREF ASSISTED PARKWAY LIFE REIT IN THE ACQUISITION AND MANAGEMENT OF ITS FIRST EUROPEAN PORTFOLIO

20/12/2024 - 17:45

PAREF Group announces the establishment of a strategic partnership with Parkway Life REIT, one of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia, as it embarks on its investment strategy in Europe. PAREF provided investment management advice to Parkway Trust Management Limited, the manager of Parkway Life REIT, for the sale and leaseback acquisition, by Parkway Life REIT from DomusVi Group, of a portfolio of 11 nursing homes in France; and signed management services agreements providing a full range of real estate services in respect of the portfolio.

Advice in relation to Parkway Life REIT's first acquisition in France

Leveraging on its expertise across the entire real estate chain, PAREF Group assisted Parkway Trust Management Limited, the manager of Parkway Life REIT, in sourcing and structuring the acquisition of a portfolio of 11 nursing home properties for €111.2 million. These properties are operated by DomusVi Group, one of Europe's leading aged care providers.

Strategic partnership leveraging all PAREF Group's expertise

The signing of management services agreements marks a new milestone for the PAREF Group and illustrates the relevance of its ONE-STOP-SHOP advisory services. Parkway Life REIT thus benefits from the Group's expertise and know-how across the entire real estate value chain including investment, asset management and property management as well as restructuring and development projects.

"We are thrilled to have advised Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life REIT , on the inaugural European portfolio acquisition by Parkway Life REIT and to establish a strategic partnership for future management and investment collaboration. This milestone underscores our strong market position and highlights our comprehensive expertise across the real estate services spectrum. As both advisor and portfolio manager, this achievement reflects our team's complementary skills and commitment to delivering sustainable support for institutional investors' strategic goals."

Antoine Castro - President and CEO of PAREF



"The acquisition of the 11 nursing homes marks an important step for Parkway Life REIT, consolidating our position in the international market and further diversifying our portfolio with the entry into the French market. Thanks to the support of PAREF Group, which has been advising us since the acquisition and with the signing of management services agreements formalising the strategic partnership, we are confident that we will benefit from the expertise of a recognized player to support us in managing our assets and achieving our development ambitions in Europe."

Yong Yean Chau - CEO of Parkway Trust Management Limited, the manager of Parkway Life REIT



The completion of the above-mentioned acquisition is supported by: A&O Shearman, Artelia, BCLP, Cheuvreux, Cushman & Wakefield, Mazars and SPHERE Investments.



About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise. Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management.This 360° approach enables the Group to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As of June 30, 2024, PAREF Group manages over €3 billion AUM.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 – Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com



About Parkway Life REIT

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (“Parkway Life REIT”) is one of Asia's largest listed healthcare REITs by asset size. It invests in income-producing real estate and real estate related assets that are used primarily for healthcare and healthcare-related purposes (including but are not limited to, hospitals, healthcare facilities and real estate and/or real estate assets used in connection with healthcare research, education, and the manufacture or storage of drugs, medicine and other healthcare goods and devices).

Parkway Life REIT owns a well-diversified portfolio of 64 properties located in the Asia Pacific region, with a total portfolio size of approximately S$2.25 billion as at 30 September 2024. It owns the largest portfolio of strategically located private hospitals in Singapore comprising Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and Parkway East Hospital. In addition, it has 60 assets of high-quality nursing home and care facility properties in various prefectures of Japan. It also owns strata-titled units/lots in MOB Specialist Clinics Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

