Terms and conditions of availability or consultation of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document 2023 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17th, 2024.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

2023 annual financial report ;

Board of Directors' report on corporate governance

Statutory Auditors' reports

Information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors

Information on social, environmental and societal responsibility.

It can be consulted or downloaded from PAREF website (www.paref.com) in "Investors - Publications" section and from the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge, on request at the registered office of PAREF, 153 Boulevard Haussmann 75008 Paris.

Financial agenda

May 23, 2024: Annual General Meeting of shareholder

