17/05/2023 - 17:45

The Annual Shareholder Meeting of PAREF was held on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at the Group's headquarters in the 8th district of Paris, presided by Mr. Antoine Castro.

The meeting was an opportunity to present the 2022 results to the shareholders, to provide an update on business successes and to highlight future prospects, as well as the strengthening of ESG governance and the achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility.

With a quorum of 79.80%, all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved, in particular the renewal and/or appointment as Directors of Mrs. Lingyu Cai, Mr. Dietrich Heidtmann, Mrs. Michaela Robert, Mrs. Yufei Jin, the company Anjou Saint Honoré and Mr. Antoine Castro, for a new term of 6 years.

The Board of Directors convened subsequently to the Annual General Meeting and also confirmed the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Antoine Castro as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAREF, demonstrating its confidence in his leadership.

"I am honored by the renewed confidence of the Board of Directors. I will strive to pursue the missions entrusted to me with commitment in order to support PAREF Group in achieving its ambitions of sustainable growth," said Mr. Antoine Castro.

Financial agenda

July 27, 2023: Half-Year 2023 results

October 26, 2023: Financial information as at September 30, 2023

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management. This 360° approach enables it to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As at December 31, 2022, PAREF Group manages €3bn assets under management.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 – Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

