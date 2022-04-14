14/04/2022 - 17:50

The Universal Registration Document 2021 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 13, 2022.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

2021 annual financial report ;

Board of Directors' report on corporate governance

Statutory Auditors' reports

Information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors

Information on social, environmental and societal responsibility.

It can be consulted or downloaded from PAREF website (www.paref.com) in "Finance - Publications" section and from the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge, on request at the registered office of PAREF, 153 Boulevard Haussmann 75 008 Paris.

IX - Financial agenda

April 28, 2022: Financial information as of March 31, 2022

May 19, 2022: Annual General Meeting of shareholder

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in commercial real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 bn asset as of December 31, 2021) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1.8 bn funds under management as of December 31, 2021), an AMF certified management company, and via PAREF Investment Management (€0.7 bn as of December 31, 2021).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 – Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com