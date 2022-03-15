15/03/2022 - 18:00

The Scientific Council of Euronext Paris has issued an opinion that the PAREF Group will be included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices from 18 March 2022.

This news marks the first stage in the transformation and growth path taken by the PAREF Group over the last four years and confirms the management's vision. The company, focused on sustainable growth and now supported by a diversified revenue model, has just proposed the highest dividend ever.

"The inclusion in the CAC Small, CAC Small & Mid and CAC All-Tradable indexes will enable PAREF Group to be more visible on the radar of Small & Mid Cap investors, which is in line with one of our self-set objectives for the year: to reach out to a growing number of investors; they will be supported by Euronext's assessment, which has examined the liquidity and capitalisation of our share", says Magali Volet, PAREF Group's CFO.

"Our stable and well-focused financial model, and the expansion of the Group's footprint in Europe are likely to convince a growing number of investors and reinforce our connection with the financial markets," concludes Antoine Castro, CEO of the PAREF Group.

Financial agenda

May 19, 2022 : Annual General Meeting of shareholder

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in commercial real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 bn asset as of December 31, 2021) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1.8 bn funds under management as of December 31, 2021), an AMF-certified management company, and via PAREF Investment Management (€0.7 bn as of December 31, 2021).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 – Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

