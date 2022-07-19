19/07/2022 - 07:30

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID), the European leader in ID solutions, technologies used in the Mass Transit & Smart Cities, e-ID, Track & Trace and Payment markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Tracktio, provider of asset tracking and RTLS (real-time location systems) solutions dedicated to industries operating in complex or hazardous environments.

Tracktio, experts in tracking solutions

Headquartered in Barcelona in Spain, Tracktio's mission is to improve logistics, productivity and safety in operationally complex industries such as manufacturing, logistics, construction, oil and gas, mining and warehousing. Their tracking software suite, TrackSphereTM, provides operational intelligence like track & trace workflows, location-based analytics, real-time inventory and personnel supervision to improve safety and productivity.

TrackSphereTM integrates major tracking technologies and provides a comprehensive API (Application Programming Interface) for easy integration with client's software like ERP, MES, WMS, GIS and others. Partners and customers can also develop their own reports and dashboards leveraging the TrackSphereTM API.

The company works directly with clients but also through a network of partners in over 20 countries.

A perfect fit for Paragon ID and its Real Time Location System offer “RFiD Discovery”

In 2018, Paragon ID invested in RFiD Discovery, a “multi-technology” location-tracking IoT platform to locate assets and people using diverse technologies such as active and passive RFID, WI-FI, GPS and BLE. To provide a more complete offer, SAAS and Cloud by design, Paragon ID acquired Apitrak in France in 2021.

Paragon ID's platform has been adopted in healthcare and industrial environments including by over 100 hospitals as well as many manufacturing and logistics businesses, both in the UK and in France. RFiD Discovery has recently gained global recognition as a result of one of its customers, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, winning the prestigious RFID Journal award for the world's best RFID implementation in healthcare.

The acquisition of Tracktio will allow RFiD Discovery to expand its solutions into more technologies such as GPS, LoRa, ultra-wideband (UWB), Quuppa, and optical identification as well as strengthening its offering into industrial market segments like manufacturing, mining and logistics. In addition, the TrackSphereTM software platform, which is designed to be white labelled, no-code configurable and API-expandable is ideally suited to be sold through the company's growing partner community.

Both companies will work closely to combine their expertise and ultimately create a combined and complete Iocation-tracking platform able to support all available technologies in order to provide solutions best suited to any application, environment and customer requirements.

Clem Garvey, CEO at Paragon ID, comments:

“The acquisition of Tracktio will help us expand our existing tracking capabilities and enhance our solutions for industrial environments. It will also improve our ability to better support our growing network of global partners. In addition, Tracktio will be responsible for growing RFiD Discovery's customer base in the Spanish-speaking markets including South America, as well as providing first line support for our solutions in these regions. We are delighted to welcome Tracktio's team to the Paragon ID family.”

Fran Pinyol, Co-Founder and CEO at Tracktio states:

“Joining the Paragon ID team is exciting news for Tracktio customers, partners, and our team. Their excellent reputation, global reach, combined portfolio, and customer support structures were decisive factors in our decision to take Tracktio into the Paragon Group. It is clear just how complimentary our companies are.”

