18/01/2022 - 07:30

Awarded Platinum Medal status, with overall score of 73/100

Paragon ID in the Top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID), leading provider of identification solutions for e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability, Brand Protection and Payment is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Platinum Medal status by the EcoVadis corporate sustainability rating agency. With an overall score of 73/100, an increase of 10 points over the prior year, Paragon ID is now in the Top 1% of the 85,000 companies assessed, all industries combined, for sustainable development and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

EcoVadis is an independent platform used by companies around the world to assess the sustainability performance of their suppliers. In order to carry out this assessment, EcoVadis uses international CSR standards, such as the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The specific assessment is based on 21 criteria, grouped into 4 themes: environment, labour & human rights, ethics and responsible purchasing.

Innovative solutions to meet social, societal and environmental performance expectations

Paragon ID's CSR policy is based around four principal subjects:

Ehitcs, which defines the practices and rules that each employee must apply in his or her relations with the company's customers, suppliers and competitors;

Human Resources, which aims to promote social dialogue and the fight against all forms of discrimination, to improve working and safety conditions and to develop employees' skills;

Environment, based on continuous improvement of performance, to comply with regulations, prevent pollution risks and develop the use of products that respect biodiversity;

Information security, which aims to control and protect the company's confidential information and data as well as those of our customers and suppliers.

As part of its R&D policy, Paragon ID continues to develop innovative solutions that meet the social, societal and environmental performance expectations of its stakeholders.

In the Transport and Smart Cities activity, Paragon ID's digital and mobile ticketing offer (airweb) brings solutions to the growing need of the key players in this market to reduce their carbon footprint by eliminating paper, ink, silicon etc.

In the retail sector, Paragon ID is innovating to provide Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RAIN RFID products to tag items which can then be read from several meters. This technology contributes to the reduction of product loss and better inventory management.

In the payment sector, Thames Technology has launched new 'eco-friendly' payment cards made from wood or metal, offering fully recyclable payment solutions, contributing to the progressive elimination of PVC in payment cards. The new 'Eden' range offers a selection of more environmentally friendly plastic and non-plastic materials.

More broadly, eco-design is at the heart of Paragon ID's innovation approach. In this context, Paragon ID is developing a portfolio of products that respect the environment throughout the product lifecycle: materials from sustainably managed forests (FSC / PEFC), recycling of antennas, water-based magnetic coating, etc.

To find out more about Paragon ID's CSR policy and procedures, consult the Extra-Financial Performance Statement for the financial year 2020/21: EFRP 2020/21

Clem Garvey, CEO at Paragon ID, comments:

"The Platinum Medal is a real recognition of Paragon ID's efforts in terms of sustainable development. Across all our sectors of activity, we ensure that we use materials and develop industrial processes that respect the environment. In addition to our CSR policy, Paragon ID's R&D teams are constantly working on the development of innovative solutions. Our contactless technologies enable our customers to reduce the environmental impact of their activities and to reduce their carbon footprints significantly.”

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis operates a global platform for assessing and sharing CSR performance which is used by more than 85,000 companies of all sizes in 160 countries to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. These companies include Amazon, AXA, BASF, ING Group, L'Oréal, LVMH, Michelin, Sanofi, Unilever, Salesforce. The EcoVadis rating, systematically verified by a team of experts, is adapted to more than 200 sector categories based on 21 indicators that meet international standards ranging from the prevention of forced labour to CO2 emissions. For more information, visit ecovadis.com/en, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection and Payment sectors.

Paragon ID employs more than 500 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Customer Communications. Identification solutions and Graphic services. Paragon Group is present in more than 20 countries with more than 9,000 employees around the world and achieved consolidated sales of € 1.1 billion at the end of the 2019/20 financial year (closed June 30, 2020), recording a growth of 29%. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

