Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC has converted 6 convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR 150,000 capital increase. This is part of Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC's EUR 20 million Capital Commitment[1] that will allow Oxurion to focus on developing innovative therapeutics to preserve the vision of elderly people, targeting potential market opportunities of USD 3-6 billion.

Leuven, BELGIUM – 3 January, 2025 – 06:00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 624,817 new ordinary shares on December 30, 2024, for a total amount of EUR 150,000 pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC.

Following completion of capital increase through the conversion of the convertible bonds, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 3,192,223 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 2,567,406 outstanding ordinary shares previously). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.

Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:

Share capital (EUR) 85,306,161.32 Total number of securities with voting rights (all ordinary shares) 3,192,223 Total number of ordinary shares (= denominator) 3,192,223 Number of outstanding, granted rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued (excluding any shares resulting (a) from the potential conversion of any convertibles bonds issued on December 20, 2021 to the benefit of Kreos Capital VI (UK) Limited, Pontifax Medison Finance (Israel) L.P. and Pontifax Medison Finance (Cayman) L.P. or (b) from the exercise of any subscription rights issued by the Company to the benefits of employees, consultants or directors of the Company (as they are both currently significantly out-of-the-money): 350 convertible bonds issued on March 14, 2023, April 20, 2023, May 22, 2023, June 15, 2023, August 10, 2023, September 15, 2023, October 20, 2023, October 24, 2023, November 15, 2023 and November 15, 2023, January 9, 2024, February 2, 2024, March 4, 2024, April 10, 2024, May 22, 2024, June 5, 2024, July 12, 2024, August 20, 2024, September 3, 2024, October 11, 2024 and November 18, 2024 entitling its holder, Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC, to subscribe to a total number of securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) in accordance with the terms and conditions of these convertible bonds pursuant to the Subscription Agreement entered into between the Company and Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC on March 1, 2023, as amended on September 10, 2023 and December 22, 2023.

