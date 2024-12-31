31/12/2024 - 18:00

LEUVEN, BELGIUM –31 December 2024 – 6:00PM, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces a short postponement of approximately four weeks for the signing of its contemplated strategic transaction. The delay is due to ongoing discussions between the parties, prompted by the better than expected financial results of the target.

The contemplated transaction, which represents a significant step in Oxurion's strategic realignment, remains a key priority for all parties involved. The Company confirms the shared willingness and commitment of all stakeholders to successfully finalize the agreement and to ensure the transaction's alignment with the updated financial context.

With this adjustment to the timeline, Oxurion reiterates its dedication to completing the transaction and achieving its strategic objectives. Further updates will be provided as key milestones are reached.

