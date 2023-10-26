26/10/2023 - 18:00

Chartres, 26 October 2023 - OSMOSUN®, acteur de référence dans les solutions de dessalement d'eau de mer et d'eau saumâtre par énergie solaire, today announces the coverage of its stock by TP ICAP. (ISIN Code: FR001400IUV6 – Mnemonic: ALWTR)



TP ICAP has initiated coverage of the stock with a recommendation to Hold in its report entitled “Ça coule de source”.



Next publication: FY 2023 revenues, 26 March 2024 after market close



ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

