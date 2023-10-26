26/10/2023 - 18:15

Chartres, 26/10/2023 - OSMOSUN®, a leading provider of solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination solutions, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2024. (ISIN code: FR001400IUV6 – Mnemonic: ALWTR)

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2023 annual revenue: 26 March 2024

2023 annuel results: 23 April 2024

2024 half-year revenue: 24 September 2024

2024 half-year results : 29 October 2024

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only and is subject to change if necessary. Each publication will be released after Euronext Paris market closing, except other indication.

Next publication: FY 2023 revenues, 26 March 2024 after market close

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

