Chartres, 27 September 2023 - OSMOSUN®, acteur de référence dans les solutions de dessalement d'eau de mer et d'eau saumâtre par énergie solaire, today announces the coverage of its stock by Portzamparc-BNPP Paribas. (ISIN Code: FR001400IUV6 – Mnemonic: ALWTR)
Portzamparc – Groupe BNPP Paribas has initiated coverage of the stock with a recommendation to Buy in its report entitled “Blue Gold Rush”.
Next finance release : 2023 half-year results, on October 24th, 2023
ABOUT OSMOSUN®
Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.
OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.
At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.
In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million.
More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is
|CONTACTS
|SPECIALIZED PRESS
|FINANCIAL PRESS
|INVESTOR RELATIONS
|Nadège Chapelin
|Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
|Hélène de Watteville
|n.chapelin@nc-2.com
|acdudicourt@actus.fr
|osmosun@actus.fr
|+33 6 52 50 33 58
|+33 1 53 67 36 32
|+33 1 53 67 36 33