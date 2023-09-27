27/09/2023 - 17:50

Chartres, 27 September 2023 - OSMOSUN®, acteur de référence dans les solutions de dessalement d'eau de mer et d'eau saumâtre par énergie solaire, today announces the coverage of its stock by Portzamparc-BNPP Paribas. (ISIN Code: FR001400IUV6 – Mnemonic: ALWTR)



Portzamparc – Groupe BNPP Paribas has initiated coverage of the stock with a recommendation to Buy in its report entitled “Blue Gold Rush”.



Next finance release : 2023 half-year results, on October 24th, 2023





ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

