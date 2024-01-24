24/01/2024 - 19:00

Rungis, 24 January 2024 – Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 – symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables, today announces the acquisition of 100% of the shares of EMA'S A/S, a Danish importer specialising in exotic products. This acquisition marks an important step in the Group's European ambitions by offering it a gateway to Northern Europe and Scandinavia.

EMA'S A/S is a family run-company renowned for its expertise in the importation and exportation of exotic fruit, mainly from Asia. It is particularly recognised as Europe's leading importer of carambola. Based in Ebeltoft on the east coast of Jutland, EMA'S A/S has a logistics platform in Poeldijk (Netherlands), close to the port of Rotterdam, an ideal location for shipment to Scandinavia. The company has been managed for 20 years by Kenneth Blicher, the founder's son, and generated an annual revenue in 2023 of €6.3 million.

This acquisition is fully in line with the Group's growth plan and strategic international development goals and offers significant potential for synergies. The EMA'S A/S customer portfolio will open new markets for the Group, thereby extending its commercial influence in Northern Europe and Scandinavia, while enabling the Danish company to develop its product offering on the French market. The Group's booming range of small exotic fruit will benefit from supply synergies, particularly from Asia (starfruit, passion fruit, ginger, dragon fruit, etc.), where the Danish company boasts a long-standing presence and an important expertise. Furthermore, by leveraging the logistics capacities developed by EMA'S A/S in the Netherlands, the Group plans to pursue its flow consolidation strategy by establishing a new logistics base in the Netherlands, a vibrant commercial hub for the transportation of goods throughout Europe. The new platform will complement the Group's existing French network with its 2 sites in Rungis and Sorgues, thereby providing optimum coverage of the European market.

Kenneth Blicher along with his team are joining Omer-Decugis & Cie to contribute to the Group's European expansion. Kenneth will join the Omer-Decugis & Cie Executive Committee as of 1st February 2024 as Chief Executive Officer of EMA'S A/S in charge of the Group's European development project.

“Once Kenneth and I started talking, it soon became clear that the EMA'S A/S acquisition was an obvious move for the Group. Besides the many commercial, logistics and industrial synergies that exist between our companies, we share a set of strong core values (family, performance, CSR) and an identical corporate culture focused on quality and service to the customer. I have known Kenneth for over 20 years and I have always had the utmost respect for his entrepreneurial spirit and professionalism. For this reason, I was very keen for him to continue the adventure with us alongside his team to consolidate our ambitions in Europe. EMA'S A/S is a family business that is joining a family group to support its European expansion and open a new chapter in its history - making me both delighted and proud of.” Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie.

“I was convinced that joining the Omer-Decugis & Cie Group was the best development opportunity for EMA'S A/S, the company founded by my father. Vincent is impulsing an ambitious and visionary business model for the fresh fruit and vegetable market in Europe. By combining our respective know-how and expertise, we have the means to build a reference offer in tropical produce, essential in the main European markets. My team and myself are therefore delighted to make our contribution by joining the Group.” Kenneth Blicher, CEO of EMA'S A/S.

The acquisition of 100% of EMA'S A/S shares will be fully self-financed by the Group. EMA'S A/S will be consolidated from 1st January 2024.

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group received an 83/100 rating in the 2022 EthiFinance ESG Ratings campaign, confirming the maturity of the Group's ESG approach. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €206.3 million for the year ended 30 September 2023, representing over 140,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.

