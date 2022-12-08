08/12/2022 - 17:45

Rungis, 8 December 2023 – Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 – symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, today announces its provisional agenda for the publication of its financial information. This calendar is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

Event Date FY 2021/22 results and Q1 2022/23 revenue 25 January 2023 (after close of trading) Shareholders's meeting on fiscal year ending 30 September 2022 9 March 2023 H1 2022/23 revenue 10 May 2023 (after close of trading) H1 2022/23 revenue and Q3 2022/23 revenue 19 July 2023 (after close of trading) FY 2022/23 revenue 7 November 2023 (after close of trading)



Read more: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group obtained an “Exemplary” ESG EthiFinance rating of 82/100. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €188.2 million at 30 September 2022, representing over 150,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.



Contacts