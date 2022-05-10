10/05/2022 - 18:00





Rungis, 10 May 2022 – Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 – symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, today announces an update to its financial calendar.

The company will publish its H1 2021/22 results (from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022), along with its Q3 2021/22 revenue (from 1 April to 30 June 2022) on 5 July 2022 after close of trading.

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group obtained an “Exemplary” ESG EthiFinance rating of 82/100. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €137.6 million at 30 September 2021, representing over 119,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.





