Continued solid growth in Q2: +36.3% to €45.9 million

Rungis, 12 April 2022 – Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 – symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in exotic fruit and vegetables, has published its half-yearly revenue for the 2021/22 financial year (1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022) and second quarter (1 January to 31 March 2022).

€000 - French GAAP, unaudited Q2

2020/21 Q2

2021/22* Ch. 6 months

2020/21 6 months

2021/22* Ch. SIIM 23,712 32,936 +38.9% 43,075 72,130 +67.5% Bratigny 9,961 12,953 +30.0% 18,764 24,502 +30.6% Omer-Decugis & Cie 33,673 45,889 +36.3% 61,839 96,632 +56.3%

* Consolidation of Anarex SA after its 100% acquisition on 11 December 2021



Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie said: “The first half was exceptional and driven by the vitality of our two divisions (SIIM and Bratigny), which recorded strong growth in their various markets. During the first quarter, sales benefited from the accelerating effect of the Europe-wide Malagasy lychee campaign, and during the second quarter, development in all our product ranges sustained the strong growth of +56.3% in our activities compared to the previous year. We also successfully integrated Anarex into the wholesale division, thus providing us with an extended range and synergies that are expected to benefit all of the Group's activities.”

In the second quarter of the 2021/22 financial year, Omer-Decugis & Cie's revenue totalled €45.9 million, an increase of +36.3% (+33.6% on an organic basis) compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year, benefiting from a continued strong activity in both business segments.

The SIIM division grew by +38.9% over the quarter, while the wholesale division with Bratigny ended the quarter up by +30.0% (+21.1% on an organic basis). This dynamic growth was driven by the positions taken in the various markets and the extensions of the product ranges.

As a result, at the end of the first half of 2021/22, the Omer-Decugis & Cie Group recorded revenue of €96.6 million, with dynamic and consistent growth of +56.3% compared to the previous financial year (of which +54.4% on an organic basis).

The investments made at the end of 2021, which increased the total ripening capacity to 110,000 tonnes in the new I1 ripening and packaging platform, will have made it possible to support the growth of the ripened fruit segment (climacteric fruit).

The acquisition of Anarex, a wholesaler specialising in exotic and ethnic products at the Paris-Rungis International Market, integrated into the wholesale division in December 2021 (contribution of €1.1 million over the first half of the year), reinforced the Group's development prospects in the ethnic segment and the synergy opportunities being developed with Bratigny and SIIM.



Renewed confidence in outlook

Please note that none of the Group's activities is directly exposed to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but Omer-Decugis & Cie remains vigilant as to the possible indirect impacts of these geopolitical events on the growth trajectory.

In view of the good level of activity achieved as at 31 March 2022, the Omer-Decugis & Cie Group is confident in its ability to continue its growth momentum over the 2021/2022 financial year.



Next releases:

Q3 2021/22 revenue, 12 July 2022 (after close of trading)

H1 2021/2022 results, 25 July 2022 (after close of trading)

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group obtained an “Exemplary” ESG EthiFinance rating of 82/100. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €137.6 million at 30 September 2021, representing over 119,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.

