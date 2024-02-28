28/02/2024 - 18:00

Lyon, 28 February 2024

Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2023/24 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 28 February 2024 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.