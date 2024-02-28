 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  OL GROUPE company press release from 28/02/2024

  28/02/2024 - 18:00

PUBLICATION OF OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE'S FIRST-HALF 2023/24 FINANCIAL REPORT (ENGLISH AND FRENCH VERSIONS)

Lyon, 28 February 2024

Pursuant to Article 221-4-V of the General Regulation of the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), the first-half 2023/24 financial report of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe is available as of 28 February 2024 on the "Half-year reports" page of the Company's website: https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com.

 

OL GROUPE

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - compartment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters : OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB : 40501030 Leisure services
