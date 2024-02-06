06/02/2024 - 19:00

Olympique Lyonnais extends partnership with adidas until 2029, club equipment supplier since 2010

Décines, February 6, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the signing of a firm and binding memorandum of understanding with adidas, its exclusive equipment supplier since 2010. The brand will support the men's and women's teams of Olympique Lyonnais for 4 additional seasons, i.e. the period 2025-2029.

This unique collaboration in the history of football demonstrates adidas' unfailing commitment, which has been able to build a historic, long-term partnership with the club. The conclusion of this extension agreement reaffirms the trust established between the club teams and adidas for nearly 15 years and will contribute to the development of men's and women's sports projects and the pursuit of the growth objectives set by their respective managements.

This partnership goes well beyond for adidas, with the ongoing support of the young generation at OL Academy, the club's training center in order to continue to intensely encourage young people and amateur football.

By strengthening ties with its historic equipment supplier, Olympique Lyonnais intends to pursue the positive dynamic which lays the foundations of its new cycle: two ambitious sporting projects for both women's and men's teams, benefiting from improved financial and equipment allocations as well as marketing promotions.

The prolongation of this collaboration with an equipment manufacturer holding a global reputation, strengthens the club's notoriety, on French territory and internationally, and confirms the status of Olympique Lyonnais as a major club on the men's and women's football circuits.









ABOUT ADIDAS

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.

