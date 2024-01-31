31/01/2024 - 18:45

Lyon, January 31, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan of Skelly Alvero to Werder Bremen until June 30, 2024. This paid loan, amounting to €250K, with an additional potential bonus of €100K, includes a purchase option of up to €6.25M. This arrangement allows OL to potentially benefit from a 15 to 20% share in case of a future transfer, based on the realized capital gain.

Having joined OL last summer from Sochaux, the 21-year-old midfielder has played 8 Ligue 1 matches and scored 1 goal at the Groupama Stadium against Metz in the 11th round.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Skelly Alvero a successful second half of the season in the Bundesliga.