 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  OL GROUPE company press release from 31/01/2024

  31/01/2024 - 18:45

Skelly Alvero loaned to Werder Bremen with a purchase option until the end of the season

Lyon, January 31, 2024

 

Olympique Lyonnais has announced the loan of Skelly Alvero to Werder Bremen until June 30, 2024. This paid loan, amounting to €250K, with an additional potential bonus of €100K, includes a purchase option of up to €6.25M. This arrangement allows OL to potentially benefit from a 15 to 20% share in case of a future transfer, based on the realized capital gain.

Having joined OL last summer from Sochaux, the 21-year-old midfielder has played 8 Ligue 1 matches and scored 1 goal at the Groupama Stadium against Metz in the 11th round.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Skelly Alvero a successful second half of the season in the Bundesliga.

 

