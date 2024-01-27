27/01/2024 - 18:00

Lyon, January 27, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais is thrilled to announce the arrival of Serbian international, Nemanja Matic, from Stade Rennais, with the contract extending until June 30, 2026. The transfer amount stands at €2.6 million.

Born in 1988 in the village of Vrelo, Nemanja Matic boasts an impressive CV with over 600 professional matches played throughout his career. After starting in Serbia with the clubs Kolubara and Košice, the midfielder joined Vitesse Arnhem in 2010, followed by Benfica Lisbon in the subsequent season. Three years later, having been crowned champion of Portugal, he moved to England with two significant spells: first at Chelsea from 2014 to 2017, where he played 154 matches and won 5 trophies (3 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 1 EFL Cup), and then at Manchester United from 2017 to 2022, accumulating 189 appearances in the Manchester United jersey.

A left-footed defensive midfielder standing at 1.94m, possessing great physical and technical qualities, the Serbian international (48 caps) has also represented AS Roma, notably reaching the Europa League final last May, his second personal appearance in a final after the one with Manchester United in 2021.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to have successfully attracted such a charismatic and experienced player as Nemanja Matic to the club.