18/01/2024 - 18:15

The Nigerian forward Gift Orban joins Olympique Lyonnais until 2028

Lyon, January 18, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival of the Nigerian forward Gift Orban from La Gantoise for 4.5 seasons, until June 30, 2028. The transfer fee amounts to €12 million, plus a potential €8 million in bonuses and a 20% interest on any future transfer profit.

Born in 2002 in Nigeria, Gift Orban initiated his training in his home country before catching the attention of Stabaeck's management in the summer of 2022. Following successful trials, he signed a four-season contract with the Norwegian second division club, making an immediate impact by scoring 19 goals in 22 matches. After becoming the top scorer in the league, he was transferred to La Gantoise six months later, on the final day of the winter transfer window.

In Belgium, Gift Orban continues his impressive form from the outset. The 1.78m striker scores prolifically, totaling 20 goals in his first 22 appearances, including 4 against Basaksehir in the Conference League Round of 16. In the return leg, ending in a 4-1 victory, he netted a hat-trick in just 3 minutes, setting the record for the fastest hat-trick in the history of UEFA club competitions. This remarkable performance secured La Gantoise's place in the quarter-finals against West Ham.

With a total of 32 goals scored in the year 2023 and an impressive ratio of 0.68 per match since his professional debut (51 goals in 75 matches), the 21-year-old forward is now regarded as one of the young prospects in African football in his position.

Olympique Lyonnais, faced with stiff competition in this recruitment, is particularly pleased to have successfully signed Gift Orban, who thus becomes the first Nigerian player in the club's history.