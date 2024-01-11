11/01/2024 - 10:25

Lyon, January 10, 2024

Lyon is thrilled to announce the arrival of Belgian U21 international Malick Fofana from La Gantoise for 4.5 seasons, until June 30, 2028, with a transfer fee of €17 million plus a potential €5 million in bonuses and a 20% interest on any future transfer profit.

Born in Aalst in 2005, around 30 kilometers from Brussels, Fofana joined La Gantoise's academy at 9. His journey led him to the pro team, signing his first contract in January 2022.

As a lively, dynamic, technically skilled versatile forward, he debuted a few months later and steadily excelled, notably contributing to La Gantoise's Conference League quarter-final run.

With 64 appearances (5 goals, 10 assists), Fofana is seen as a future talent for the Belgian national team, having progressed through various youth categories, including 5 U21 call-ups since last September.

Following the signings of goalkeeper Lucas Perri and defender Adryelson, Lyon is delighted to reinforce their squad in this winter transfer window with Fofana, a player scouted for weeks and courted by several European clubs.