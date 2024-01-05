05/01/2024 - 11:45

OL GROUPE

SA french corporation with a capital of € 267 327 675.92 Registered office: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69150 Decines-Charpieu

421 577 495 R.C.S. on the Lyon Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2024

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

- 332,468 shares

- € 235,583.58

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 133

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 78

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,302 shares for € 48,996.10

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,658 shares for € 27,851.77

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 321,824 shares

- € 252,787.53

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 0

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 0

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 0 shares for € 0.00

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 0 shares for € 0.00

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o