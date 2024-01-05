05/01/2024 - 21:05

Lyon, January 5, 2024

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrivals of goalkeeper Lucas Perri and central defender Adryelson from Botafogo for fees of €3.250M and €3.580M, respectively, with the possibility of an additional 50% share in any potential future transfer.

Both international players, making their first appearances for the Brazilian national team this season, have committed to Olympique Lyonnais until June 30, 2028.

Born in 1997 in Campinas, Lucas Perri began his professional career in 2019 with Sao Paulo. The 6'6" goalkeeper featured in 10 matches for the Brazilian club before joining Nautico in 2022. He established himself at the Recife-based club, participating in almost all of their matches (44 games), prompting Botafogo to sign him a few months later.

Having started 67 times for the Rio-based team, the 26-year-old goalkeeper earned his first Seleção call-up last September by Fernando Diniz, the national team coach.

At 25 years old, Adryelson has also built a strong reputation in Brazil. Born in Barao de Grajau in 1998, the central defender began his career in 2015 with Sport Recife, where he played nearly 130 matches in 7 seasons. After a year-long loan spell at Al Wasl in Dubai, he joined Botafogo in 2022, reuniting with Lucas Perri, both winners of the Toulon tournament with the Brazilian U-23s.

Adryelson played 75 games (scoring 4 goals) with Botafogo, leaving a lasting impression with his combative style and resilience. His notable performances earned him his first senior national team call-up in the fall and a spot in the December Brazilian league's Team of the Season.

Olympique Lyonnais is thrilled to welcome Lucas Perri and Adryelson, who will become the 25th and 26th Brazilian players in the club's history to don the OL jersey.