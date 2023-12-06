06/12/2023 - 09:50

Lyon, 5 December 2023 – 9.00 pm

L'Olympique Lyonnais takes note of the DNCG's decision and thanks them for considering its arguments, which allow the club to regain its budgetary flexibility.

By approving the new budget, revised upwards, presented by Olympique Lyonnais and simply requesting compliance, the DNCG enables the club to present itself in a favorable position ahead of the winter transfer window, allowing for the strengthening of the team through the acquisition of new players.

In the context of the club's transformation, Olympique Lyonnais positively welcomes the decision of the financial regulator and is pleased to perpetuate its relationship of trust with the DNCG.