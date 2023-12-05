05/12/2023 - 18:00

Laurent Prud'homme joins Olympique Lyonnais as Directeur Général

Lyon, 5 December 2023 – 6.00 pm

On Monday, December 4, Laurent Prud'homme began his duties as Directeur Général of Olympique Lyonnais, following his appointment by President John Textor last month.

"I thank John for his trust and for allowing me to return to Lyon today to serve my club. I look forward to contributing to Olympique Lyonnais's growth and success," said Laurent Prud'homme.

Olympique Lyonnais appreciates Laurent Prud'homme for assuming his role earlier than expected, as well as everyone who contributed to his rapid arrival.

https://www.johntextor.org/ol-public-statement-fr