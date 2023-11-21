 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  OL GROUPE company press release from 21/11/2023

  21/11/2023 - 14:50

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 09/30/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 175 873 471
Number of real voting rights 174 417 685
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 176 377 269


For more information:

OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
