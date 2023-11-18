18/11/2023 - 13:45

Laurent Prud'homme to become

« Directeur Général »

of Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon, on November 18 2023

Olympique Lyonnais SASU, the fully owned subsidiary of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe, and its president John Textor are very pleased to announce the future appointment of Laurent Prud'homme as salaried “Directeur Général” of Olympique Lyonnais.

Laurent Prud'homme will be responsible for the direction and management of all day-to-day operations of Olympique Lyonnais, reporting directly to John Textor. While final decisions on ‘football matters' will rest with John Textor, the football department of Olympique Lyonnais (including its Coach/Manager and future Sports Director) will report directly to Laurent Prud'homme. He will be the key contact person of OL to government, public, administrative and sports authorities, such as LFP, UEFA, local elected officials, and the French Government.

Laurent Prud'homme, 49 years old, brings an extensive experience as a transformative CEO in media, technology and entertainment having led prestigious institutions such as L'Équipe and Discovery Group. Thanks to his deep knowledge of the sport environment and his personal profound roots in Lyon, Laurent Prud'homme has a compelling vision for Olympique Lyonnais that he shares with John Textor to reposition Olympique Lyonnais among the European references.

John Textor, president of Olympique Lyonnais and Chairman and CEO of Olympique Lyonnais Groupe, states, “I am convinced that we have found the perfect person for the very big job of leading Olympique Lyonnais and I am very happy that Laurent is joining us and that as a Lyonnais and a fan of the club, he has decided to dedicate his new professional project to it. As the club's President, I am genuinely excited about our ability to attract talents such as Laurent and what that can mean for OL over the coming years.”

Laurent Prud'homme will join Olympique Lyonnais early 2024 and no later than February 2024.

Link to John Textor's letter to supporters https://www.johntextor.org/ol-public-statement-en