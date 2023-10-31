31/10/2023 - 18:30

Lyon, 31 October 2023

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe's Universal Registration Document for the 2022/2023 financial year was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 31 October 2023 and registered under number D.23-0786. It includes in particular:

all the information contained in the 2022/23 annual financial report,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

The Group is actively working on refinancing the majority of its existing indebtedness which currently matures on 30 June 2024. Negotiations with several leading financial institutions are well advanced, and on 25 October 2023, the agencies KBRA Europe and DBRS Morningstar respectively assigned an indicative financial rating of BBB+ and BBB to the proposed structure. The Group is confident in its ability to finalize this refinancing before the above-mentioned deadlines, and the going concern assumption was adopted by the Board of Directors on 24 October 2023 which approved the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 (the statutory auditors having drawn the Company's attention to the uncertainty linked to the current maturity date as part of their review of the going concern assumption). The reader is invited to refer to section 6.6 of the notes to the company annual financial statements, to section 11.2 of the notes to the consolidated financial statements and to section 3.3 (Financial risks) of the Universal Registration Document.

The universal registration document is available in the Annual Report section of the company's website at https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com/.

Copies are also available from the company's head office: 10, avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines Cedex.