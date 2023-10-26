26/10/2023 - 19:15

RESUMPTION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Lyon, 26 October 2023,

OL Groupe (ISIN Code: FR0010428771) announces the resumption, as of 27 october 2023, of the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux, which had been suspended on 20 June 2022 by decision of OL Groupe's Board of Directors due to the opening of a pre-offer period ahead of the mandatory simplified tender offer for OL Groupe shares initiated by Eagle Football.

The following resources are currently allocated to the liquidity contract:

• 321 824 shares

• 252 787,53 euros in cash